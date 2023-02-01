News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ex-Hull FC half-back Josh Reynolds earns top-30 NRL contract after ill-fated Super League spell

Former Hull FC half-back Josh Reynolds has landed a deal with Canterbury Bulldogs following a successful trial.

By James O'Brien
21 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 8:07am

The 33-year-old struggled to make an impact during his 18-month stay in Super League, featuring just 25 times for the Black and Whites due to injury issues.

Reynolds – a marquee signing ahead of the 2021 season – was released from his contract last June to allow him to return to Australia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ex-New South Wales representative linked up with first club Canterbury on a train and trial contract in the off-season, which has now become a permanent agreement.

Most Popular

Reynolds impressed enough to be elevated to Cameron Ciraldo's top-30 squad for the 2023 NRL season.

“We felt the leadership he brings to the team and his competitiveness, that’s what we wanted to rub off on the squad, but it was up to him to show us that his body could hold up to it all,” said Ciraldo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He’s done really well in that regard. He has proved to us that he can be a really valuable asset to the team this year.

"We announced it to the playing group which gave the boys an enormous lift after a tough few weeks of training.

Josh Reynolds struggled to get going during his time with Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“The boys were pretty excited and jumped all over him. We didn't do him any favours – he worked hard and deserves this opportunity."

Super LeagueNRLAustralia