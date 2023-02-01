Ex-Hull FC half-back Josh Reynolds earns top-30 NRL contract after ill-fated Super League spell

Former Hull FC half-back Josh Reynolds has landed a deal with Canterbury Bulldogs following a successful trial.

The 33-year-old struggled to make an impact during his 18-month stay in Super League, featuring just 25 times for the Black and Whites due to injury issues.

Reynolds – a marquee signing ahead of the 2021 season – was released from his contract last June to allow him to return to Australia.

The ex-New South Wales representative linked up with first club Canterbury on a train and trial contract in the off-season, which has now become a permanent agreement.

Reynolds impressed enough to be elevated to Cameron Ciraldo's top-30 squad for the 2023 NRL season.

“We felt the leadership he brings to the team and his competitiveness, that’s what we wanted to rub off on the squad, but it was up to him to show us that his body could hold up to it all,” said Ciraldo.

“He’s done really well in that regard. He has proved to us that he can be a really valuable asset to the team this year.

"We announced it to the playing group which gave the boys an enormous lift after a tough few weeks of training.

Josh Reynolds struggled to get going during his time with Hull FC. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)