Ex-Hull KR coach Tim Sheens accepts World Cup role to set up Australia reunion

Former Hull KR and Widnes coach Tim Sheens, who guided Australia to World Cup glory in 2013, has bolstered Italy’s backroom team for this year’s tournament.

By PA Sport Staff
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:32 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:35 am

The addition of Sheens, 71, who is currently director of football at Wests Tigers, is a major coup for the Azzurri, who face defending champions Australia as well as Scotland and Fiji in their Group B fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Sheens will work alongside head coach Leo Epifania and his assistant Terry Campese, who ended his playing career with Hull KR, as well as former Hull and Gateshead forward Tony Grimaldi, who is the strength and conditioning coach.

Also on board for Italy as team manager is Tas Baitieri, a former French national coach and Rugby League International development officer.

Tim Sheens left Hull KR in 2019. (Picture: SWPix.com)
Tim SheensAustraliaItaly