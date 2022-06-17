Ex-Hull KR coach Tim Sheens accepts World Cup role to set up Australia reunion

The addition of Sheens, 71, who is currently director of football at Wests Tigers, is a major coup for the Azzurri, who face defending champions Australia as well as Scotland and Fiji in their Group B fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheens will work alongside head coach Leo Epifania and his assistant Terry Campese, who ended his playing career with Hull KR, as well as former Hull and Gateshead forward Tony Grimaldi, who is the strength and conditioning coach.

Also on board for Italy as team manager is Tas Baitieri, a former French national coach and Rugby League International development officer.