The 52-year-old, who masterminded four Super League Grand Final triumphs during his time at the Rhinos from 2011 to 18, will become the senior assistant to head coach Adam O’Brien.

McDermott, who was in charge of Championship club Featherstone Rovers for the 2022 season, is currently working with Fiji and will link up with Newcastle after the World Cup.

Knights director of football Peter Parr said: “Brian brings a wealth of experience and has already established a strong relationship with Adam.”

Newcastle have also announced the appointment of former Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and Salford scrum-half Michael Dobson as head of pathways and former Warrington Warrington half-back or hooker Michael Monaghan as full-time NSW Cup and development coach.