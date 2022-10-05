Ex-St Helens and Wigan Warriors player named new head coach at Championship club

Long, 46, played 343 times for St Helens during an illustrious playing career while also having short spells with Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings and Hull FC.

The former Super League player has plenty of experience as an assistant coach, having worked in the coaching departments at Salford, St Helens and most recently at Leeds Rhinos.

“It feels really good, I’m really honoured, I had a spell with the club in 2013, I really enjoyed my time there then, the players and staff are great and I’ve kept in touch with a lot of them," said Long of his appointment at Featherstone.

Sean Long has been named as the new head coach of Featherstone Rovers. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t wait to get involved and to get back.”

Featherstone were knocked out of the Championship play-offs by West Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs last month and McDermott resigned in the days following the defeat after a disappointing season at Post Office Road.

On Long’s appointment, Rovers chairman Mark Campbell added: “Sean brings a wealth of experience from a glittering playing career and more than 10 years of experience as an assistant working with some of the best coaches in the game.

"His name is synonymous with Super League where we hope Sean can take us in 2023 with a style of play that is synonymous with the club’s DNA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad