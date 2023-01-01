Ex-Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers star joins Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls have bolstered their options for the 2023 Championship season with the signing of former Super League player Joe Arundel on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old will return for a second spell at Odsal having played for the club on loan in 2014. Arundel came through the ranks at Castleford Tigers before stints at Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity.

The versatile player spent 13 years in Super League before joining Halifax Panthers ahead of the 2022 season. He left the club last month, as it was claimed he struggled to grapple with the transition to part-time rugby.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be back at the Bulls, the squad that has been put together looks exciting and I cannot wait to get started,” said Arundel.

Ex-Wakefield player Joe Arundel has joined Bradford Bulls following his departure from Halifax. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“After speaking to Mark about the club’s goals for 2023 and seeing the signings that have been made it was a pretty easy decision to come to Bradford.

“I am hungry to succeed and want to be challenging for success – I want to bring some experience and control out on the edges, I feel I am someone that carries the ball well, runs good lines and am solid defensively.

"The Bradford fans have always been a very vocal and passionate group. When I came in 2014 and the club was going through some hard times they always stuck by the team. I am looking forward to getting out there and proving some concocted press comments wrong.”