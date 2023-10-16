Ex-Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone set to crown stellar season with England call-up

Former Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone is set to be rewarded for a stellar first season at Catalans Dragons with a place in the England squad for the series against Tonga.

The 28-year-old was named in the Super League Dream Team and shortlisted for the Man of Steel award after scoring 27 tries in 26 games during the regular season.

Johnstone carried his form into the play-offs and was one of Catalans' standout performers in Saturday's Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by Shaun Wane, with the speedster in contention to earn his second England cap five years on from his debut.

Johnstone was named in Wane's extended squad for the Test against France in April, only for Ash Handley and Matty Ashton to get the nod on the day.

Wane will largely pick from the 40-man domestic squad he selected earlier in the year plus his NRL contingent.

Victor Radley, Tom Burgess and Elliott Whitehead are all set to feature after attending the Grand Final, while Dom Young was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans.

Wane was due to name his final 24-man squad on Monday but the announcement has been pushed back to tomorrow to give the medical staff more time to assess players.

Johnstone has secured a spot after proving his undoubted ability in Catalans colours.

The Wakefield academy product firmly established himself as one of the best finishers in Super League during his time at Belle Vue, scoring 87 tries in 115 games after bursting onto the scene in 2015.

A series of major injuries stalled his progress but he missed just one game for Catalans this year.

Johnstone will be aiming to pick up where he left off at international level after scoring a debut hat-trick in a 44-6 win over France in October 2018.