Jake Clifford's Hull FC exit has been made official after North Queensland Cowboys confirmed his return to the club on a one-year contract for 2024.

The Australian half-back joined the Black and Whites on a two-year deal from Newcastle Knights ahead of this season but has activated an NRL clause to sign for the Cowboys, where he began his career.

Clifford has been a standout performer in Super League since his arrival, scoring six tries and laying on 14 more to quickly establish himself as the heartbeat of Tony Smith's side.

A product of the Cowboys academy, the 25-year-old played 42 NRL games for the club before leaving for Newcastle midway through the 2021 campaign.

North Queensland general manager of football Micheal Luck said: “With Ben Hampton leaving our squad in 2024 we were searching for a half with NRL experience who could back-up Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden as well as help to mentor Tom Duffy.

“It came to our attention Jake potentially had an interest in coming back to the NRL. We had some discussions with Jake and his agent and we were thrilled to be able to come to terms in quick time.

“He was playing some of the best football of his career under (head coach) Todd (Payten) before he left in 2021 and we’re excited about what he can bring to our squad in terms of experience and competition for spots.

“We also know he is a great cultural fit and it’s always a bonus to be able to bring a North Queensland boy home.”

Jake Clifford has been a star performer since his arrival. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The confirmed loss of Clifford is another blow for Hull as they prepare to bid farewell to Chris Satae, Adam Swift and Brad Dwyer.

Smith has stressed that the door is open for a potential return for Clifford down the track.

“Jake has been honest with us throughout and it has been a genuinely difficult decision for him," said the Hull boss. "He’s really enjoying his time at the club.

“I think if it was any other club he wouldn’t be going back but we understand the draw of being close to family and friends, especially with a young child.

Jake Clifford celebrates a try against St Helens. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“He was always going to come to a point where he was ready for a return to the NRL, which we hoped wouldn’t have been as soon, but we fully support his decision.

“It’s a sign he has been playing well for us and settled very quickly here, which is a positive reflection on our club.

“I know he is open to a return to the club in the future.”

In a statement, the club have assured Hull fans that announcements will be made on a number of new signings over the coming weeks.

Smith added: “We have made really encouraging progress on our recruitment for next season, which will include a replacement for Jake, and we will update everyone when the time is right.