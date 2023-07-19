Captain Matty Ashurst has become the latest player to commit to Wakefield Trinity for the 2024 campaign.

Trinity have been bottom of Super League all year and remain in serious relegation danger despite a recent resurgence but are making good progress as they look ahead to next season.

Ashurst, Max Jowitt, Mason Lino, Jay Pitts and Liam Kay are all committed come what may in a major boost to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12-month extension for Ashurst takes the 33-year-old into his testimonial year with Wakefield.

The St Helens academy product joined Trinity from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2015 campaign and has made almost 200 appearances for the Belle Vue club.

Ashurst was appointed as captain for this season and has yet to miss a game in Super League, scoring four tries and ranking seventh in the competition for tackles.

The hardworking back-rower is looking forward to the next chapter after extending his stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased to get the deal done and to be staying at Wakefield," said Ashurst.

Matty Ashurst will stay on at Wakefield next year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I’ve been at the club a long time and I’ve always enjoyed my time playing here, so to get another year sorted which means I can just focus on playing rugby and the big end to the season is great.

“I’ve always enjoyed my time here since I first came to Wakefield all those years ago. The club is full of great people and the fans have always made me feel at home, so it was an easy decision for me really.

“I’m also excited to be a part of the start of what is going to be a new beginning for the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity boss Mark Applegarth views the retention of Ashurst as an important piece of business.

Matty Ashurst celebrates the win over Leeds with Max Jowitt. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I am delighted that Matty has signed up for another year, which leads him into his 10th and testimonial year with the club," said Applegarth.