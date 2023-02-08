York Knights have strengthened Andrew Henderson's squad with the permanent signing of Leeds Rhinos centre Levi Edwards.

The 19-year-old spent the 2022 season on loan at York, scoring four tries in 11 appearances to help the Knights reach the Championship semi-finals.

Edwards was named in Rohan Smith's initial squad for the new Super League campaign and played in three of Leeds’ four pre-season matches, but his time at Headingley is now over after penning a three-year deal with York.

“I’m really excited," he said.

"I was at the club last year for the season on loan and I really enjoyed it. It’s a really good club.

"I can’t wait to get going again now playing for the club on a permanent deal. I want to improve my game and develop as a player. I think that York is the club for me to do that.

“It’s a really professional environment here and the facilities are top class. It wasn’t a hard decision to come here on a permanent deal and I think it’s going to be a really good move for me in the long run."

The Dewsbury-born youngster joined Leeds' first-team squad aged 16 but is still waiting to make his Super League debut.

Levi Edwards enjoyed a successful loan spell with York Knights in 2022. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Edwards – a non-playing member of the England Knights squad for the game against Jamaica in 2021 – is hoping to realise his dream in York colours.

“Hopefully I can help the club in the long run by getting us into Super League," added Edwards, who gained further experience during a loan stint with Batley Bulldogs.

"I’d love to help York get there and I’d love to be playing in Super League myself.

“We’ve got the facilities, coaching staff and players, so it’s up to us to do it.”

Levi Edwards was included in Leeds Rhinos' initial squad for 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Edwards is a timely addition after Henderson was forced to go into Sunday’s defeat against Widnes Vikings with only one fit centre.

Henderson could throw Edwards straight in when Bradford Bulls visit next Monday.

"Levi was on loan with the club last year so we made our initial enquires about potentially bringing him on loan again this season," said the York boss, who added James Cunningham to his squad last week.

“Then we had an indication that we might be able to get him permanently. We didn't hesitate to progress that and make that move.

“Levi is an exciting talent and a fantastic carrier of the ball. I believe he has the potential to be a Super League player in the future.

“He's someone we've identified as being part of the journey longer term all being well from his side if he continues to progress and develop as a player, as we hope he will.