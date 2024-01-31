Hull have not qualified for the play-offs since 2020, with last season's 10th-place finish their worst in nine years.

To compound matters, the Black and Whites have seen fierce rivals Hull KR turn the tables to become the dominant force in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins are expected to challenge for honours again this season, whereas Hull's play-off chances have largely been written off.

Pearson is happy for Rovers to take the attention and the pressure that comes with it as Tony Smith's side quietly go about their business.

"I can't believe that we will not be better than last year," said the Hull owner.

"We're younger, more enthusiastic and hopefully more durable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tony has had a year to get his systems and infrastructure in place. He's got his own people around him. I would expect all those factors to ensure we have a brighter 2024.

Hull FC gather for training at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Also the expectation is less. The expectation is down at the east end of town now and that might suit us.

"Everyone is always looking to qualify for the play-offs. We're aiming for the top six but so are 11 other clubs, or maybe 10. If you look at who missed out on the play-offs last year, there were some pretty big names."

Hull will have a fresh look in 2024 after bidding farewell to several senior players, including Scott Taylor, Jamie Shaul and Chris Satae.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black and Whites based their recruitment strategy on size, energy and enthusiasm in an attempt to kick-start Smith's tenure.

Nu Brown is among the fresh faces at Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Jack Ashworth have beefed up the pack, while Nu Brown, Jack Walker and Morgan Smith provide three new spine options and Liam Tindall offers pace out wide.

Pearson has declared himself pleased with Hull's business in a challenging market but knows the proof will be in the pudding, starting with a blockbuster home clash with Hull KR in round one.

"We're all fighting in a particularly small pool of talent to try to put together the smartest and most valuable pound-for-pound team that we can," added Pearson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We think our overseas recruitment in recent years has been good. We certainly expect Nu Brown, Herman, Franklin and Jayden to make a real impact. We can't see how the size and ability of those players won't improve the team.

"We've got high hopes for the other signings. They've all been handpicked – Jack Walker, Jack Ashworth, Morgan Smith, Liam Tindall – for particular traits. We want keen, young players with a point to prove.

"But until that first night on February 15 against Hull KR when you're in the midst of a red-hot atmosphere of 20,000 fans, you don't know how they're going to react with so many young players coming in.