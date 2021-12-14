Featherstone Lions face Betfred Challenge Cup first round derby with Hunslet Parkside

League 1 rivals Hunslet and Keighley Cougars have been drawn together in the second round of next season’s Betfred Challenge Cup.

Yesterday’s draw at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – which will host next year’s final – was carried out by Spurs legend Michael Dawson and London Broncos’ Tottenham-born wing Iliess Macani.

The 14 first round ties include a West Yorkshire derby between Featherstone Lions and Hunslet Club Parkside and a tricky trip for the National Conference League champions Thatto Heath Crusaders to the renowned Castleford Cup battlers Lock Lane. There’s a meeting of two NCL newcomers in 2022 when Bentley face Stanningley, with the winners playing League 1 outfit North Wales Crusaders at home.

Leeds side Milford head to Leigh Miners Rangers, Upton are at West Hull and Thornhill Trojans play host to the RAF, with the victors travelling to last season’s League 1 beaten play-off finalists, Doncaster.

Andy Gregory, the former Great Britain half-back and Lance Todd Trophy winner who recently returned as coach of Wigan St Patrick’s, will renew his fruitful relationship with the Challenge Cup with a trip to Rochdale Mayfield.

The First Round ties will be played on the weekend of January 15-16, with the Second Round ties two weeks later.

First Round: West Hull v Upton, Featherstone Lions v Hunslet Club Parkside, Leigh Miners Rangers v Milford, Siddal v Great Britain Police, Lock Lane v Thatto Heath Crusaders, London Chargers v Ellenborough Rangers, Thornhill Trojans v RAF, Jarrow Vikings v Wests Warriors, Galway Tribesmen v Pilkington Recs, Edinburgh Eagles v York Acorn, Rochdale Mayfield v Wigan St Patricks, Bentley v Stanningley, Bridgend Blue Bulls v Royal Navy, Orrell St James v British Navy.

Second Round: Edinburgh Eagles or York Acorn v Jarrow Vikings or Wests Warriors, Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes, Doncaster v Thornhill or RAF, Orrell St James or British Army v Bridgend Blue Bulls or Royal Navy, Oldham v Lock Lane or Thatto Heath Crusaders, Galway Tribesmen or Pilkington Recs v Siddal or Great Britain Police, West Hull or Upton v Rochdale Mayfield or Wigan St Patrick’s, Featherstone Lions or Hunslet Club Parkside v Bentley or Stanningley, Hunslet v Keighley Cougars, Leigh Miners Rangers or Milford v North Wales Crusaders, West Wales Raiders v Swinton Lions, London Skolars v London Chargers or Ellenborough Rangers.