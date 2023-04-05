Featherstone Rovers bolster squad with addition of Super League forwards

Featherstone Rovers have signed Albert Vete and Yusuf Aydin on two-week loans to bolster Sean Long's injury-hit squad.

Former Hull KR prop Vete has featured just four times since joining Castleford Tigers, while current Robins front-rower Aydin is still waiting for his debut after undergoing wrist surgery at the turn of the year.

Both players are set to make their Featherstone bows against Batley Bulldogs on Good Friday.

“The last few weeks have taken a toll on the team on the injury front mainly to our middles and we have brought in two quality players to bolster our pack going forward into the next couple of weeks,” said Long.

"Aydin and Vete are two quality players of proven top-level experience and it is great to have them both on board with us."

Castleford interim boss Andy Last opted to send Vete out on loan after omitting the former Melbourne Storm forward from his squad for tomorrow’s crunch clash with Wakefield Trinity.

“We’ve had a look at Albie on a couple of occasions this year and this week we’ve decided to go in a different direction,” said Last.

"It’s difficult to carry him and Suaia (Matagi), they’re very similar in what they bring, but I feel Suaia is just offering a little bit more than Albert at the minute.

Yusuf Aydin in action against Castleford last year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I think it’s key for Albert’s development to keep playing. At the end of the loan period he will have played four weeks of consistent rugby league.

"Featherstone is a good club at the top end of the Championship. They’ve got some tough games so it will be good for Albert to get some game time over there.”

Aydin began his career with hometown club Wakefield and has also gained experience during brief loan spells with York Knights, Sheffield Eagles and Leeds Rhinos.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters expects Aydin to benefit from a stint in the second tier.

Albert Vete has struggled to make an impact in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Yusuf has just come back from a long-term injury and he needs to be playing first-team rugby to continue his development," said Peters.