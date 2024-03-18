Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell to step down as he addresses payment claims

Rovers reportedly owe money to a group of players and staff, with Craig Hall taking to social media in recent days to express his disappointment over the delay in receiving his payment from his testimonial in January 2023.

"As the club’s chairman, I take full responsibility for everything that happens at this club and do feel I have taken my eye off the ball due in part to other issues and my own business commitments," said Campbell in a statement.

"In view of this, I will work with Martin (Vickers, chief executive) and Steve (Clough, director) to address the cash flow issue. However, once this task has been accomplished, I will be stepping down as chairman and from the board of directors.

"I think all of our supporters need to know that for the last two years, we spent like a Super League club to ensure we got promoted. We did this on £80k broadcast distribution per annum, not the £1.4m of our Super League counterparts and we did this to achieve Super League promotion before the IMG door was firmly shut this season.

"To put things into perspective, we owed to players at the end of the 2023 season circa £30k. As I speak, we have delivered all of these payments of salaries with the exception of one overseas player and the reimbursement of flight expenses of another player. We continue to work positively with GMB (the players’ union) to resolve those matters."

On Hall's claim, Campbell added: "His testimonial year ended in December 2023 and he was entitled to a part-payment of the Hull KR game proceeds.

"As a club, we supported Craig throughout the year with free marketing, room hire, opening up the club’s shirt sponsors to him, club’s directors sat on his testimonial committee and plenty more, so we were naturally disappointed that it has come to this.

Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell has addressed ongoing issues at Post Office Road. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Craig has received a part payment of the balance and we expect to fully resolve this matter within the next two weeks.

"In terms of the negative comments from our own fans, I find it extremely hurtful not only to myself and my family but also to fellow directors and the team of staff who work so hard behind the scenes to make this club survive.