Featherstone Rovers continue eye-catching recruitment with signing of Warrington Wolves half-back

Featherstone Rovers have signed talented Warrington Wolves half-back Riley Dean on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old Halifax native will link up with Sean Long's side ahead of the 2023 Championship campaign after making six Super League appearances this year.

Dean has gained experience in the second tier with York City Knights, Dewsbury Rams and Newcastle Thunder since his Warrington debut in 2019.

“I’m really excited to be joining this club," he said.

"I feel that it’s on the brink of something great. From a personal perspective, the opportunity to work with one of the greatest halves in the history of the game in Sean Long is a huge opportunity.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing how I can progress under him.”

Dean will continue to train full-time with Warrington's first-team squad and can be recalled at two weeks' notice.

He is the latest eye-catching signing after Elijah Taylor and Chris Hankinson joined Featherstone's promotion bid.

Riley Dean is set to spend the 2023 season in the Championship. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

“Riley’s a talented, hungry, young half-back with a bright future ahead of him," said Long.

