Featherstone Rovers interested in Zak Hardaker following his departure from Wigan Warriors

Hardaker's departure from Wigan was confirmed last week with the 30-year-old from Pontefract expected to join a club in his home county.

Featherstone have been one of the rumored destinations for the former Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos man. He started his career with Rovers before earning a move to Leeds.

McDermott's side are fighting for a place in Super League and have a number of former Super League and NRL players in their ranks, which has led to suggestions that Hardaker could be next.

“First off, Zak’s already played for Featherstone,” said McDermott ahead of Featherstone's televised Premier Sports clash against Bradford Bulls.

“Leeds Rhinos selected him from Featherstone, so he understands the club. He knows the owner really well - of course there would be interest from the club for Zak.

“We all know what animal Zak is and I mean that with respect; we all know that he’s a colourful character and you don’t sign him on without understanding he brings some of that with him.

“Your aim is to try and manage it. I think Zak’s in a good place, I haven’t spoken to him but the club is interested.”

INTEREST: From Featherstone Rovers in Zak Hardaker. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A number of Super League sides have been linked with Hardaker since he left Wigan and McDermott feels the 2015 Man of Steel will want to sign for a full-time club.

“I don’t think he’ll sign with us by the way,” he added. “I think he’ll look for a full-time environment. But that’s not to say we wouldn’t have him if he came to us.”