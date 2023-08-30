Featherstone Rovers issue statement after arrest of chairman Mark Campbell

Betfred Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers have issued a statement following the arrest of chairman Mark Campbell.

A club statement today (Wednesday) said: “Featherstone Rovers can confirm that its chairman Mark Campbell has been arrested in connection with an allegation which is denied.

“He has been granted bail pending a future court appearance. The club have been advised to make no further comment at this time.”

West Yorkshire Police told the YEP: “Mark Campbell, 58, of Wakefield Road, Ackworth, was due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, August 30) charged with section 18 assault. The charge relates to an incident on Station Lane, Featherstone on Monday, August 28.”

A view of Featherstone's stadium at Post Office Road during a game against Leigh last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rovers are eight points clear at the top of the second tier with four games remaining in the regular season. They will secure the league leaders’ shield if they win at Bradford Bulls on Sunday.