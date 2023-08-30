All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Featherstone Rovers issue statement after arrest of chairman Mark Campbell

Betfred Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers have issued a statement following the arrest of chairman Mark Campbell.
By Peter Smith
Published 30th Aug 2023, 18:21 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 08:36 BST

A club statement today (Wednesday) said: “Featherstone Rovers can confirm that its chairman Mark Campbell has been arrested in connection with an allegation which is denied.

“He has been granted bail pending a future court appearance. The club have been advised to make no further comment at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police told the YEP: “Mark Campbell, 58, of Wakefield Road, Ackworth, was due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, August 30) charged with section 18 assault. The charge relates to an incident on Station Lane, Featherstone on Monday, August 28.”

Most Popular
A view of Featherstone's stadium at Post Office Road during a game against Leigh last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.A view of Featherstone's stadium at Post Office Road during a game against Leigh last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
A view of Featherstone's stadium at Post Office Road during a game against Leigh last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rovers are eight points clear at the top of the second tier with four games remaining in the regular season. They will secure the league leaders’ shield if they win at Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

The Championship Grand Final winners will be promoted to Super League for next season.

Related topics:Featherstone RoversWest Yorkshire PoliceAckworthSuper LeagueBradford BullsFeatherstone