Featherstone Rovers player Dane Chisholm denies using derogatory slur after he is hit with eight-game ban

BANNED: Dane Chisholm is appealing his eight-game suspension. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

It emerged on Tuesday that the Rovers half-back had been the subject of an RFL Operational Rules Tribunal regarding an accusation of discriminatory language against an Oldham staff member.

The 31-year-old took to social media to deny the accusation while the club have confirmed they will support Chisholm as he appeals the outcome of the tribunal.

Chisholm tweeted: "I strongly deny the allegation against me. We are currently going through an appeal process. This isn’t going to stop me from preparing for a big 2022 season on and off the field."

A Featherstone statement added: "Featherstone Rovers can confirm that Dane Chisholm has been subject to an RFL Operational Rules Tribunal regarding an accusation of discriminatory language, which was made by an Oldham RLFC staff member at the game played on 29th August 2021.

"Dane strongly denies the accusation. We stand by Dane and are appealing the decision.

"Featherstone Rovers have a track record of working with people of all backgrounds, in particular, our work with members of our community with learning difficulties is second to none, these are projects that Dane and other members of the squad have played a key part in.

"We work closely with our principal partners at Millennium Support to provide opportunities for those with learning difficulties, this is well demonstrated in our LDRL programme of which we’re incredibly proud.