Featherstone Rovers said there has been a spate of anti-social behaviour on the club's estate in recent weeks.

The image shows what appears to be a young boy sat up against a fence at the club's ground. The club said it has contacted police over the incidents.

A statement posted on its social media accounts said: "Following a recent spate of anti social behaviour on the club’s estate, we are working with the Police to identify this individual to help the police with their enquiries.

Featherstone Rovers and the police want to speak to this youth.