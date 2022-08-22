Featherstone Rovers release image of youngster it wants to speak to after spate anti-social behaviour
A Yorkshire rugby league club has issued an image of a youngster it wants to speak to after a spate of anti-social behaviour.
Featherstone Rovers said there has been a spate of anti-social behaviour on the club's estate in recent weeks.
The image shows what appears to be a young boy sat up against a fence at the club's ground. The club said it has contacted police over the incidents.
A statement posted on its social media accounts said: "Following a recent spate of anti social behaviour on the club’s estate, we are working with the Police to identify this individual to help the police with their enquiries.
Any information should be passed to [email protected]