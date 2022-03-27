Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com - 10/10/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Championship Playoff Final - The Million Pound Game - Toulouse Olympique v Featherstone Rovers - Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse, France - Mark Kheirallah of Toulouse

The 32-year-old Australia-born Kheirallah, who played for France in the 2017 World Cup, had his contract with Toulouse terminated for gross misconduct earlier this month.

Featherstone chief executive Martin Vickers said: “When we knew a player of Mark’s ability was on the market, we have moved very quickly to secure his signature.

“We believe Mark will bring another dimension to our already strong squad and we look forward to him joining up straight away with us.”

Kheirallah spent 10 seasons with Toulouse, making almost 200 appearances after starting his career with Sydney Roosters, and kicked seven goals in the French club’s 34-12 victory over Featherstone in the Million Pound Game last September.

That earned promotion for Toulouse but he never got to play in Super League after falling foul of the French Covid restrictions.

“I’m really excited,” Kheirallah said. “It’s another opportunity to get promoted and gives me a purpose in life to play rugby league.

“It’ll be interesting to see another perspective of the game. Brian McDermott’s achieved so much in the game so I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“It’s another opportunity to live in a different country and to experience new things.”

The addition of Kheirallah follows Rovers’ capture of Joey Leilua and Ryley Jacks from the NRL and is another demonstration of the club’s determination to push for Super League.