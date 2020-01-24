Five Castleford Tigers players set to miss Super League opener against Toronto Wolfpack

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell will be without five players for next weekend's Super League fixture against Toronto Wolfpack.

The Tigers will face the Canadian club at Headingley on Sunday, February 2 as part of Super League's first-ever double header which will also see Leeds Rhinos host Hull FC.

Junior Moors. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

And Powell is set to be without Junior Moors, Alex Foster, Mike McMeeken, Matt Cook and Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Moors picked up a hip injury last June but has returned to full training. He is unlikely to recover in time to face the Wolfpack while Foster, after suffering a knee injury eight months ago, is scheduled to return at the start of March.

"Junior has been in full training, although he hasn't had much of full training but his hip has been fine," Powell revealed.

"Fozzy [Foster] is probably back for round four, as we get into March.

"He is training hard and back to where he needs to be. He is on grass now, it was a pretty big injury he had.

"Both of those two will hopefully play a really big part for us this season."

Mike McMeeken is only expected to miss the Tigers' first game of the campaign while Sene-Lefao and Cook are facing longer lay-offs.

Powell said: "Mike McMeeken will probably be round two, he is getting back into training now.

"Matt Cook won't be available, he has had no pre-season really.

"Jesse is a doubt with a quad problem. There are few boys who won't be available to us."

The Castleford chief is still happy with his squad depth and feels the team he fields next weekend will have more than enough to pick up the two points.

He added: "We can still put a really good team out but we won't have all of our best players out there, which isn't what you want.

"But when you play a tough contact sport that is what you get."