Former Castleford Tigers and Hull FC boss Lee Radford lands rugby union role

Northampton Saints have appointed former Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford to their coaching staff.

Saints announced that the 44-year-old will join them ahead of next season and focus on the team’s defence, a role he held with Samoa’s rugby league side in their run to last year’s World Cup final.

Radford, who coached Hull FC to Challenge Cup final wins in 2016 and 2017, left Castleford earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made more than 350 playing appearances for Hull and Bradford Bulls, in addition to representing England five times.

“Moving from league into union is a massive challenge, but a very exciting one,” said Radford.

“I still have a lot to learn about rugby union, but I’ve had some great conversations with the likes of Kevin Sinfield, Martin Gleeson and Jamie Langley already about the game and how to best make that transition, so I can’t wait to get to work.”

Northampton rugby director Phil Dowson added: “Lee is very ambitious, committed and driven to succeed, and we feel like he brings an edge to our group and will connect with the players really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will have a lot to learn working in rugby union, but clearly there is a great heritage of coaches who have made that transition very successfully.”

Lee Radford left Castleford in March. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)