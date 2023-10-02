All Sections
Former Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last lands assistant coach role at top Super League club

Former Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last is back in Super League after accepting an assistant coach role at Catalans Dragons.
By James O'Brien
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:11 BST

Last was sacked by Castleford in August with the club in danger of losing their top-flight status following a run of four wins in 19 games under his stewardship.

The 42-year-old, who enjoyed a long spell as a number two at hometown club Hull FC and a short stint with Wakefield Trinity before taking his first head coach job, replaces Sam Moa in Steve McNamara's backroom team.

Last will move to the south of France in time for the 2024 season.

"I’m extremely proud and honoured to be joining the Catalan Dragons and I am really excited to be part of Steve’s coaching team," said Last, who will assist Shaun Wane in England's upcoming series against Tonga.

"The opportunity to work at a huge club with the quality of player the club has for the 2024 season was something I just wanted to be part of.

"I’m going to embrace the French culture and hope to help the club continue its consistent results and performances it’s had in recent seasons."

Catalans secured a top-four finish for the fourth year in a row during the regular season and host St Helens for a place in the Super League Grand Final this Friday.

Andy Last is on his way to the south of France. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Andy Last is on his way to the south of France. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
"Andy will be an outstanding addition to our staff," said Dragons boss McNamara.

"His experience in many roles, attention to detail and professionalism will be a huge asset for us.

"As the current England assistant coach, I am sure he will not only enhance what we already do but will also challenge our thinking in all areas of our preparation and performance."

