IN AWE: Former Castleford coach Daryl Powell has been impressed with the facilities on offer at his new club, Warrington Wolves Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Wolves won the Challenge Cup four times and also reached the Super League Grand Final on four occasions under previous coaches Tony Smith and Steve Price.

However, they have lost on each of those trips to Old Trafford and former Castleford Tigers’ coach Powell is tasked with bringing them a first title since 1955, outlining his vision at his first press conference.

The 56-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract with Warrington, spent nine seasons working with limited facilities at his old club and says he is thrilled with his early impressions of the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

END OF AN ERA: Daryl Powell waves farewell at Castleford Tigers Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It’s an outstanding club,” said Powell, who has moved over to live in the area. “The club is fantastic, I walk around the facilities in awe.

“It’s just a great club and the one thing I’ve been really impressed with is the people within the club and how driven they are to make sure that we are successful. It’s got everything you need here and it’s about making the most of it.

“St Helens are the team that everybody is shooting for at the moment, but I think we’ve got everything in place to be successful. It’s about making sure we get everything right from a culture and playing style perspective.”

“Everything comes off the back of the work you do and it’s getting that work ethic spot on.

NEW ERA: Daryl Powell, head coach of Warrington Wolves Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“You have to get the foundation right and we’re working hard on getting the foundation right.

“I’ve been so impressed with everything at the club, including the conditioners and staff that were already at the club, and we’ve been able to knit the coaching staff together really quickly.”

Powell took assistant coaches Ryan Sheridan and Danny Evans and analyst Steve Mills with him from Castleford as well as two players, Oliver Holmes and Peter Mata’utia.

Powell, who was appointed before the start of the 2021 season, says he was also behind the mid-season signing of George Williams, as well as the close-season recruitment of Greg Minikin, James Harrison, Joe Bullock and Australian Billy Magoulias and is happy that it is his team.

“They’re all my signings,” he said. “Getting announced early on allowed me to play a big part in recruitment, although I took some stick for it.

“Three days into the job with the players, it’s exciting looking at the potential here.”

Powell has just 20 players in training currently because of injury. Half-back Gareth Widdop is not due back at the club until after Christmas, while full-back Stefan Ratchford is sidelined with a hand injury but will be fit for the start of the season in February.

Powell says Matty Ashton will take the place of departed winger Tom Lineham but is happy to stick with nucleus of the team that finished the 2021 season.