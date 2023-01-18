Former Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity prop Craig Huby accepts League 1 challenge

Former Castleford Tigers prop Craig Huby is back in professional rugby league after accepting a role as an assistant coach at Dewsbury Rams.

Huby, who also represented Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity during his 16-year playing career, will assist Liam Finn alongside fellow assistant Jaymes Chapman.

“When Casper (Tony Smith) left, we knew we wanted to replace him and needed to bide our time and make sure we got someone who would add value to the group," said Finn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once I spoke to Chubs and he was keen, I knew with his experience he would be a big asset to us especially for our young forwards.”

Craig Huby hung up his boots in 2019. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huby has teamed up with former Castleford and Wakefield team-mate Finn in League 1 after serving his apprenticeship in the amateur game with Lock Lane.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the lads and linking back up with Finny," said Huby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m hoping I can help get the club back into the Championship at the first attempt.