Even if you think you are in, you can never be certain until the phone rings and the coach delivers the good news.

England boss Shaun Wane has been good cop and bad cop in the build-up to today's squad reveal. For every jubilant player, there is another with a dream left unfulfilled.

Luke Gale has been where the World Cup hopefuls of 2022 have found themselves in recent months.

Fortunately for Gale in 2017, the then-England coach Wayne Bennett did not make him wait.

"Wayne rang me with four or five games to go in the season and told me regardless of what happens from today, you're going to be my number seven in this World Cup," Gale told The Yorkshire Post.

"It was great for Wayne to do that and it kind of took the pressure off my shoulders. It was a big vote of confidence.

"If you play the first game of the World Cup and don't play so well – which I probably didn't as well – you know you're not going to be chopped and changed out of the squad.

Luke Gale during a captain's run in Brisbane. (Picture: Patrick Hamilton / www.photosport.nz)

"I was on a golf course when I saw Wayne Bennett ringing and thought I'd better take it. I can remember it like it was yesterday.

"There are certain people who you know are going to be in the squad and players on the fringe who have had a great season and are wanting that call.

"They will have been waiting anxiously by the phone because at the end of the day, every player wants to represent their country in a World Cup. It's a fantastic feeling."

Gale was in the form of his life heading into the tournament Down Under after guiding Castleford Tigers to the Super League Grand Final and winning the Man of Steel along the way.

Luke Gale celebrates the win over Tonga with John Bateman. (Picture: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz)

The half-back found himself on a plane to Australia within 48 hours of the Old Trafford decider, ensuring the pain of the defeat by Leeds Rhinos did not linger.

"The whole tournament from start to finish was the greatest thing I've ever done in my career," said the 34-year-old.

"We played in five or six different places in Australia and New Zealand, and it was a successful tournament even though we got beat in the final.

"Obviously we had the standout moment against Tonga (in the semi-final) which was the maddest experience I've ever had in rugby league.

Luke Gale in action against Australia in the World Cup final. (Picture: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz)

"The atmosphere was second to none. We'd played a Grand Final six weeks before but the Tongan fans were a lot louder than that. It's a moment I'll savour for the rest of my life."

Bennett stayed true to his word and started Gale at scrum-half in all six games, including the agonising 6-0 loss to Australia in the final.

"After the final whistle had gone, it was anguish and disappointment," added Gale.

"But when you look back, it was a great Australia squad with some absolute great players in it.

"The boys had a dig that night. It was by far and away the toughest game I've ever played in. It was like a battle royal. I was absolutely spent so I'd hate to think how a forward felt.

"My whole experience of that World Cup was fantastic. We were probably closer than a club footy side which is hard to get when you're in an England team. The tightness and togetherness of that team was incredible."

Five years on, Wane's England have home advantage but expectations are relatively low.

A three-horse race for so long, two tier-two nations are ready to shake up the established order in the delayed 2021 World Cup.

Tonga and Samoa will arrive on these shores with star-studded squads and are genuine contenders for a crown that has only ever belonged to England – under the guise of Great Britain – Australia and New Zealand.

England's cause has not been helped by several high-profile withdrawals, including St Helens half-back Jonny Lomax, but Gale is backing Wane's men to come out fighting when they launch the tournament against Samoa in Newcastle on October 15.

"This World Cup is going to be spectacular," he said.

"There are so many good teams and will be so many superstars on show. All the other nations are stronger.

"I'm a rugby league fan in general but I'm obviously going to be cheering for England.

"We'll be an underdog which probably suits England well. That was Wayne's tactic in the last World Cup.

"I know Shaun Wane and his men will be massively confident in their camp from speaking to a few boys.

"We've got some great talent and some young talent with great experience.