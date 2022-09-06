Former Huddersfield Giants starlet Dominic Young hands England major boost

The 21-year-old, who has been a sensation in the NRL in 2022, was expected to line up alongside older brother Alex for the Reggae Warriors’ inaugural World Cup campaign.

He qualifies for Jamaica through his grandparents George and Joyce but was raised in Yorkshire and has been offered the chance to make the step up to England by coach Shaun Wane.

Young, who came through Huddersfield’s academy system and made two Super League appearances for the Giants before trying his luck in Australia in 2021, told the Newcastle Herald: “I want to play for England.

“I’ve had a few positive talks with Shaun Wane. That’s the direction I want to go in and I’m hopeful I’ll end up.

“To play with my brother is something I’ve not done before. It is really hard to turn the Jamaica opportunity down but I just felt like, at the end of the day, I’m born in England, I’m English.

“The opportunity to potentially win a World Cup, especially in front of friends and family, is special.”

Young could be among up to eight NRL-based players in Wane’s 24-man squad, which must be named by September 24.

Dominic Young is in England World Cup contention. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Forwards Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders) are England regulars and are expected to be joined by Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth and Sydney Roosters back-rower Victor Radley.

Former Wigan Warriors pair Ryan Sutton (Canberra) and Oliver Gildart (Sydney Roosters) are also thought to be contenders.