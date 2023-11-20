Former Hull FC and Hull KR half-back Paul Cooke back in rugby league with York Knights

Former Hull FC and Hull KR half-back Paul Cooke has returned to coaching after joining York Knights as an assistant coach.

The 42-year-old won the Championship Coach of the Year award during an 18-month spell in charge of Doncaster and was a number two at Leigh Leopards from 2016 to 2017.

Cooke also enjoyed two spells with rugby union side Doncaster Knights as skills and backs coach.

The former playmaker scored the winning try for Hull in the 2005 Challenge Cup final and represented England on three occasions, while he also played for Rovers, Wakefield Trinity, Doncaster and Featherstone Rovers.

Cooke joins fellow assistant coaches Ged Corcoran and Will Leatt on Andrew Henderson's backroom staff.

"I'm really pleased to secure the services of Paul and I'm really pleased that Paul wanted to come here, too," said York boss Henderson.

"I know he's been touted for a few jobs in recent years but, from when we met, nothing really excited him.

"But after meeting with myself and Clint (Goodchild, owner), he's really bought into the vision of the club and the journey we're going on and feels like he can add some value to our coaching team.

"I felt like we needed to strengthen our performance staffing operation going into 2024. Each year we go forward, we need to see progression and improvement."

York reached the play-offs for the second successive year in Henderson's first season in charge and have bolstered their squad with signings such as Richie Myler and Will Dagger.

Henderson views Cooke as an important piece of the jigsaw.

"I thought that adding another assistant coach would help strengthen us and then it was a case of looking at who was out there and who is of the right quality and standard to help develop our players further and take them to the next level," added Henderson. "Paul Cooke came to mind pretty quickly

"Having met him and spoken about how we both approach the game, we're very similar and aligned, so it's a great addition for us to have a quality coach to help our players develop further."

Cooke has become a respected radio and television pundit since his last coaching job in rugby league.

An exciting role at the ambitious Knights convinced the Hull native to return to the sport in a more permanent capacity.

"I'm delighted to have joined the coaching team here at York," said Cooke.

"I've been out of the game for a while with family commitments but when I came to meet Hendo and Clint, this felt like the right fit for me.

"I was looking for an opportunity that was unique to bring me back into coaching and there's a real long-term vision here at York and I'm delighted to be part of that.

"I'm coming in alongside Ged and Will, who have both been great with me. There's a real trust among the staff, which is really important in any coaching set-up.