Former Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Lineham returns to rugby league with Championship club
The winger made his professional debut for the Knights in 2009 before making the step up to Super League with Hull FC.
Lineham, who won the League Leaders’ Shield and Challenge Cup during his time with Warrington Wolves, was a free agent following his departure from Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season.
The 32-year-old was restricted to 20 appearances in a disappointing two-year spell at Belle Vue.
"There's not many clubs that would excite me to come back into the sport but York was one of them," he said.
"They gave me an opportunity in 2009 which then progressed into my careers at Hull FC and Warrington.
"I see a lot of potential here at York. It's a really nice city with great facilities. It'd be great to see the club continue to progress over the next five to 10 years.
"I'm hoping I can come back, have a positive affect and repay them as a thank you for their support all those years ago."
Lineham is reunited with former Warrington assistant coach Andrew Henderson at the LNER Community Stadium.
Henderson could hand Lineham his second debut in Sunday's Championship opener at Doncaster.
"I'm really pleased to be able to bring Tom to York," said the Knights boss.
"I spent four years with Tom at Warrington and I really enjoyed working with him. He's a wonderful player and I know the quality of the player that he is.
"I still believe that he has a lot to offer and he is keen to finish his career on a high, particularly here at York, the club where he started his rugby league career."
