Former Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson lands plum job after opting to stay in rugby union

Former Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson has linked back up with Eddie Jones after joining Australia's coaching staff ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The 45-year-old Hodgson briefly worked as defence coach in the England set-up following his sacking by Hull at the end of last year.

Hodgson found himself out of work again when Jones was sacked in December but he has secured a return to Australia after signing a two-year deal with the Wallabies.

The former Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves full-back becomes Jones' first backroom appointment as Australia build towards this autumn's World Cup.

“Brett’s a hardworking and detailed young coach who will be a great asset to the Wallabies and the coaching staff,” said Jones.

“He’s worked under some great coaching mentors in his time as a player and a coach, so he’s well-schooled and I know he’ll give his best to the job of producing the best defence in the world.”

Hodgson endured a disappointing two-year stint in charge of Hull, with late-season collapses seeing the Black and Whites finish in the lower reaches of the Super League table in both campaigns.

The Australian is ready to prove his coaching ability after opting to stay in the 15-man code.

Brett Hodgson spent two seasons in charge of Hull FC (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

“I’m really excited to be back in Australia and working with the Wallabies, especially in a World Cup year,” said Hodgson.

