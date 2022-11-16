Former Hull KR winger Elliot Wallis lands Castleford Tigers contract after impressing Lee Radford

Former Hull KR winger Elliot Wallis has been promoted to the first-team squad at Castleford Tigers after impressing for the reserves.

The 22-year-old linked up with Castleford's second string after taking a break from the game following his departure from the Robins in 2021.

Wallis' performances convinced Tigers head coach Lee Radford to add the youngster to his squad for next season, with the club holding an option for 2024.

“We gave Elliot a trial last season and his effort and attitude has been fantastic," said Radford.

"Physically he ticks all the boxes that you would want from an outside back, so we will be working with him to develop his knowledge and his skill set. That is going to be our focus moving forward with him.

“For me, he was head and shoulders one of our best reserve team players in 2022. Elliot’s performances caught my eye, which earnt him this deal, and it is a great advertisement that here at Cas you can develop.

"For a kid to have time out of the game and come back, get an opportunity, and take it with both hands is a great promotion for the reserve game.”

Wallis scored two tries in six appearances for Rovers after making his debut as an 18-year-old, while he also gained experience during spells with York City Knights, Bradford Bulls and Midland Hurricanes.

Elliot Wallis during his time with Hull KR. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Cas so far,” he said.

“Having had that time away from rugby, I thought I wasn’t going to play again but it has been quite refreshing to come back and realise I can play at this level.

“If there wasn’t a reserves system I might not be playing, or I’d be in a lower league perhaps a bit unnoticed, which at the moment I wouldn’t want. So to step into the reserves for a Super League club as good as Cas has given me the opportunity to show what I can do a bit more.

