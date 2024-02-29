Former Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano lands NRL deal to complete remarkable comeback from heart surgery
The 33-year-old was granted an early release by the Rhinos towards the end of last season to continue his recovery from heart surgery back home in New Zealand.
Tetevano suffered a stroke in training in May 2023 caused by a hole in his heart and did not play for Leeds again.
The ex-Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers middle returned to the field for Cook Islands during their autumn internationals and has convinced Canterbury he is ready for an NRL comeback.
Tetevano played 47 games in three seasons at the Rhinos, including an appearance in the 2022 Super League Grand Final.
Canterbury general manager of football Phil Gould said: "Zane is a highly respected senior player who will bring leadership and work ethic to our group."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.