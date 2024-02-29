Former Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano lands NRL deal to complete remarkable comeback from heart surgery

The 33-year-old was granted an early release by the Rhinos towards the end of last season to continue his recovery from heart surgery back home in New Zealand.

Tetevano suffered a stroke in training in May 2023 caused by a hole in his heart and did not play for Leeds again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers middle returned to the field for Cook Islands during their autumn internationals and has convinced Canterbury he is ready for an NRL comeback.

Tetevano played 47 games in three seasons at the Rhinos, including an appearance in the 2022 Super League Grand Final.