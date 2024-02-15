Former Super League referee Phil Bentham replaces Steve Ganson as RFL head of match officials
Bentham refereed in Super League for 14 seasons from 2005 to 2018 before becoming a match officials coach.
The 52-year-old went on to work at the top level of football with the Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) but is back in rugby league after replacing Steve Ganson at the RFL.
“I’m delighted to take up this role as RFL head of match officials," said Bentham.
"It's a great time to be returning to rugby league as the sport moves into a really exciting period.
“We will be committed, as a team, to raising officiating standards at all levels, from the community game to the men’s and women’s Super Leagues, whilst being open and transparent to allow a better understanding of officiating.
"I'd like to place on record my thanks to PGMOL for the opportunity to work and learn in elite-level football and look forward to sharing ideas with them in the future.”
