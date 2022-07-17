Former Wakefield Trinity player Ricky Bibey dies aged 40

Ricky Bibey was born in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in September 1981.
He had a successful career at Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions, St Helens and lastly at Wakefield Trinity Wildcats.
While at Wakefield, he was a prop-forward.
He was forced to retire in May 2012 as a result of an Achilles tendon injury
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have paid tribute to their former player.
In a statement, the club said: "Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of former prop-forward Ricky Bibey, aged 40.
"Ricky played for Trinity between 2007 and 2009, making 60 appearances. We send our condolences to Ricky's family and friends at this tough time."
Also paying tribute, Leigh East, said: "All at the club are saddened to hear about the death of our former junior Ricky Bibey who passed away on holiday.
"Ricky played professionally for a number of clubs including Leigh, Wigan, St Helens and Wakefield. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."