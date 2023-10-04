Former Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone named on Man of Steel shortlist alongside Wigan Warriors and St Helens stars
Johnstone finished the Super League regular campaign as the joint top tryscorer with 27 in 26 games, earning him a place in the Dream Team for the second time.
The 28-year-old also ranked second for metres and fourth for tackle busts to put himself firmly in contention for a spot in Shaun Wane's England squad for the upcoming series against Tonga.
Johnstone left Wakefield at the end of last year after scoring 87 tries in 115 appearances during an injury-hit eight-year stay at Belle Vue.
The speedster is up against Wigan Warriors half-back Bevan French and St Helens full-back Jack Welsby in the running for the Man of Steel award.
Johnstone will be out to book his place in a maiden Grand Final when Catalans welcome Saints to Perpignan on Friday night.
French's Wigan host Hull KR in the second semi-final the following day.
The winner of the Man of Steel will be announced next Tuesday at Emirates Old Trafford.