Former Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone set for recall as Shaun Wane prepares to name England squad

Former Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone has been rewarded for his strong early-season form with a place in a new-look England squad for the upcoming clash with France.

The 27-year-old has scored nine tries in eight games for Catalans Dragons since his arrival from Wakefield at the end of last year.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by Shaun Wane, with Johnstone poised to earn his second England cap four and a half years on from his first appearance for his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wane is set to name his squad for the match in Warrington on April 29 this afternoon.

The England boss pledged to introduce fresh faces in the wake of the disappointing World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa and has been as good as his word.

Johnstone firmly established himself as one of the best finishers in Super League during his time at Wakefield, scoring 87 tries in 115 games after bursting onto the scene in 2015.

A series of major injuries stalled his progress but he has been an ever-present for the Dragons this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley has scored more tries in Super League, while Johnstone ranks fifth for metres and ninth for tackle busts.

Tom Johnstone has hit the ground running in the south of France. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)