Former Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone targets extended England run after crucial double against Tonga

Tom Johnstone has played down his role in England's victory over Tonga but is hoping he did enough to earn an extended run in the national side.

The former Wakefield Trinity winger scored two tries in Sunday's 22-18 win at the Totally Wicked Stadium after waiting five years for another opportunity on the international stage.

His double in the opening Test means Johnstone now has five tries in just two outings for his country following his debut hat-trick against France in 2018.

"Wearing the jersey is something I've been aiming for over the last five years so it was pretty special," he said.

"I wouldn't say they were match-winning tries because everyone did it. Mikey (Lewis) and players like that did all the hard work and wingers put the ball down and get the glory in the end.

"It was more during the anthem that got me a little bit when I was looking up at my family who have been there for me over the past few years. That was a real special moment to me."

The 28-year-old was named in the Super League Dream Team and shortlisted for the Man of Steel award thanks to 28 tries in 29 games in his first season with Catalans Dragons.

Johnstone has the chance to play the entire series against Tonga after Dom Young was hospitalised with a serious infection.

Tom Johnstone, left, is congratulated by England captain Jack Welsby after scoring in the win over Tonga. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I always want to be starting for England," added Johnstone.

"I've got my opportunity now and want to take it with both hands. I want to keep going with it."

Johnstone's second-half tries were the difference in a hard-fought Test in St Helens.

Toby King and man-of-the-match Lewis crossed in the first half either side of efforts from Starford To'a and Tyson Frizell as the sides went into the break locked at 12-12.

England celebrate Tom Johnstone's first try. (Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Tolutau Koula scored a late consolation for Tonga as they fell to defeat in their first game since last year's World Cup quarter-final loss to Samoa.

The Samoans went on to stun England in the last four and avenge their drubbing by the hosts in the tournament opener, a fact not lost on Shaun Wane as he prepares his team for the second Test in Huddersfield.

"Tonga will improve and we need to improve, no question," said Wane.

"It's going to be game on next Saturday. They've got a lot of really good players and won't like losing, like I wouldn't like losing that game.