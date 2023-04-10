Four players banned in wake of Hull derby as match review panel issues 17 charges in total

Hull KR will be without Sauaso Sue and James Batchelor for Friday's visit of St Helens after the forwards were hit with bans in the wake of last week's fiery derby at Hull FC.

Sue has been handed a two-match suspension for a grade C dangerous throw, meaning he will also miss next week's trip to Castleford Tigers.

Batchelor, who like Sue has been an ever-present since joining the Robins, received a one-match penalty notice for grade C dangerous contact, a hip drop that left Hull half-back Jake Clifford nursing an ankle injury.

Saints loose forward Morgan Knowles is also set to sit out the Craven Park clash after he was referred to a tribunal on a grade D dangerous contact charge.

Like their rivals, Hull have lost two players in the fallout from the Good Friday derby with Kane Evans and Mitieli Vulikijapani each receiving one-game bans.

Evans has been charged with grade B dangerous contact, while Vulikijapani was cited for a grade C dangerous throw.

The pair will therefore miss this Friday's trip to Leeds Rhinos.

As many as 10 players are facing suspensions in the aftermath of Rivals Round, including Castleford loose forward Joe Westerman.

Sauaso Sue's challenge sparked a melee. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The 33-year-old was sin-binned for tripping during the win over Wakefield Trinity and has subsequently been handed a one-match ban, ruling him out of Thursday's away date with Salford Red Devils.

Warrington Wolves prop Gil Dudson has been referred to a tribunal on a grade E punching charge and team-mate Joe Philbin will miss the next two games due to a grade D dangerous contact offence.

Wigan Warriors forward Morgan Smithies and Leigh Leopards prop Ava Seumanufagai were handed one-match bans for grade B dangerous contact.

Westerman, St Helens back-rower Sione Mata'utia and Leigh pair Zak Hardaker and Robbie Mulhern were all fined for minor offences.

James Batchelor celebrates scoring a derby try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Hull KR front-rower Rhys Kennedy escaped punishment for two grade A dangerous contact offences, while Leigh's John Asiata avoided a sanction after being cited for grade A striking.

Wigan flyer Bevan French and Salford duo Tyler Dupree and Matty Costello received cautions for other contrary behaviour.