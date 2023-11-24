French forward Mickael Goudemand realises childhood dream after Leeds Rhinos switch

Mickael Goudemand will realise a childhood dream when he runs out in Leeds Rhinos colours in 2024.

The 27-year-old has been capped 12 times by France and made history with Catalans Dragons but secretly longed for a move across the Channel to Headingley.

The emotional pull was too strong when the Rhinos came calling midway through this year.

"I always wanted to come to Leeds Rhinos," said Goudemand after linking up with his new team-mates this week.

"I wanted to have a new challenge and wanted to come to England but only to Leeds. When my agent said we had an offer from Leeds, I said 'let's go, I'm in’.

"My first rugby league jersey was a Leeds Rhinos jersey. My father travelled when I was very young and he watched some games. He watched Leeds and it is a fantastic club.

"He bought the jersey for me and I wore it for maybe 10 years. I always wanted to play for this club.

"Since I signed a contract with this club, I could not wait to come and now I am here, I am very happy."

Mickael Goudemand joined Leeds from Catalans. (Photo: James Hardisty)

Goudemand's signing was confirmed by the Rhinos in June but supporters had to wait several months for further additions.

Any fears were dispelled when the club followed up the signings of NRL trio Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley and Paul Momirovski with the double capture of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford Red Devils.

Rohan Smith's side failed to live up to expectations after reaching last year's Grand Final but Goudemand is optimistic they will put a disappointing 2023 behind them.

"I think it is a good squad with some very high-quality players," he said.

Mickael Goudemand is getting stuck into pre-season with the Rhinos. (Photo: James Hardisty)

"Last year Leeds could beat any team. They didn’t finish well but I am sure we will have a good season."

Goudemand began his career with Avignon in the French domestic competition before making his name at Catalans.

The forward helped the Dragons win the Challenge Cup for the first time in 2018 and got his hands on the League Leaders' Shield twice either side of 2021 Grand Final heartache.

Goudemand, who did not feature for Catalans in last month's Old Trafford defeat to Wigan Warriors, got a taste of the English lifestyle during a spell with Dewsbury Rams in 2017.

Mickael Goudemand, left, has linked up with Justin Sangare, right, at Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I lived three or four months in Dewsbury so I knew the city of Leeds," he said.

"I knew it was a nice city, a good city to live in, so that again made it easier for me to come and play for this club."

Goudemand is one of two Frenchman in the Leeds squad alongside international team-mate Justin Sangare in a first for the club.

He has also linked back up with head of performance Richard Hunwicks, who joined the Rhinos two years ago from a similar role at Catalans.

"Rich and Justin Sangare have helped me a lot and I feel already like I have been here a few weeks," said Goudemand.