Friendships the key to life with Leeds Rhinos, admits departing Kevin Sinfield

The iconic former captain, who led Leeds to seven Grand Finals, will stand down as director of rugby at the end of the season to become Leicester Tigers defence coach.

Asked what his fondest memories of Rhinos are, Sinfield said: “That will remain the same answer no matter when it is: the friendships.

“And that includes the last three years (as director of rugby). There’s been some incredible memories seeing some of our younger players go and do some of the things they’ve done, to forge friendships with them that will continue whether I’m here or not.

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Sports Science by Leeds Beckett University.

“The way the club, staff and past players have rallied around Rob (Burrow), supported the Burrow family and done everything they can is also something I’m really, really proud of.

“But those friendships when some of the old guard get together and we go see Rob, or when the old guard get together and spend bits of time together – which are few and far between actually – they are really special moments as you know that together we were a pretty good side.