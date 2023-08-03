Andy Last is convinced he retains the full support of the Castleford Tigers hierarchy despite the club's perilous situation.

The Tigers are level on points with Wakefield Trinity at the bottom of Super League after losing four straight games at a time when their relegation rivals have found form.

Last has won just four of his 18 matches in charge in a difficult start to life as a head coach but he has no concerns about his job security ahead of Friday's crunch clash with Huddersfield Giants.

"I've got the backing of the club 100 per cent and the playing group are fully behind me," said Last, who has been armed with several new signings including the shock arrival of Leeds Rhinos half-back Blake Austin.

"Sections of the supporters maybe not but there will be a lot of the supporters who are.

"Those are the diehards that support the team. They don't just support the coach, they support the team.

"We need those supporters with the team. That's really, really important. They've been brilliant in supporting the team and I want them to continue supporting the team.

"They can air their frustrations at me. I understand that comes with the territory and there's a lot of passion and emotion involved. If they're airing their discontent with me, I understand those frustrations.

Andy Last's side are in danger of dropping out of Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"But I just want them to support that team and get behind that team as much as they possibly can, and they have done."

Last stepped up from his role as an assistant to replace Lee Radford on an interim basis in March before landing the permanent job the following month.

A section of the supporters were disappointed with the decision to promote from within and the pressure on Last has intensified in recent weeks.

"I don't listen to it," he said.

The Tigers were well beaten by Hull KR last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Social media – Facebook and all that type of stuff – is just negativity that I don't need in my life, so I stay well away from it.

"Those people can say what they like on the forums and all that type of stuff but I don't read it. The only time I hear about it is from you guys or someone on the street telling me.

"I can't let that affect my mentality going into games. I'm not aware of it so don't let it affect me."

The game against Huddersfield offers Castleford the chance to restore their two-point advantage over Wakefield ahead of Trinity's trip to Hull FC on Sunday.

Castleford have not won since getting the better of Warrington in June. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Last has seen enough since last week's defeat at Hull KR to leave him optimistic that his side will deliver in a crunch game.

"It's two competition points that are valuable for us as a team and a club – and certainly valuable for me as a coach," said Last, who revealed captain Paul McShane is unlikely to play again this year with his broken arm.

"I've had plenty of positive messages from people within the game supporting what we're doing.

"I'm confident in my ability and what I've been delivering. We just need to go out and put a good performance together now.

"I'm working extremely hard. I've had plenty of nights where I've not been sleeping thinking about how we can generate a performance from these guys.

"We've done a little bit of work this week on being the best version of themselves and some motivational stuff.