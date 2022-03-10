The 18-year-old second-rower made his debut 11 months ago and is set to make his 18th appearance in this evening’s home game against Hull FC.

Gannon, the son of former Halifax and Huddersfield front-rower Jim Gannon, was called into the England Knights squad at the end of last season and is regarded by Rhinos’ management as one of the brightest prospects in the European game.

Gannon, who is in his final year studying for ‘A’ Levels, said: “I am really pleased to have got my contract sorted and have that locked in so I can focus on my rugby.

Morgan Gannon has penned a new deal at Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“I am happy to be getting game time, getting plenty of minutes under my belt and learning every week. That’s all I can really ask for.”

Leeds coach Richard Agar described Gannon as “an outstanding young man and a real credit to his family”.

He said: “On top of that he has a tremendous talent, which he has shown over the last 18 months with the Rhinos. I am sure he will continue to progress over the coming years.”

Leeds are facing around another month without centre Harry Newman who suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury in the win over Wakefield Trinity a week ago. That was his first competitive game of 2022, after he was initially hurt in a pre-season match on January 30, but Agar insisted he was not recalled too soon.

“We could not have been much more careful,” said Agar of the England World Cup hopeful’s ill-fated comeback.

“We had it scanned, fully healed and we kept him back for extra time to get some more miles in his legs. He was going great until [the injury reoccurred]. He hit the ground running and brought loads of energy and attacking thrust to our team.”

Agar added: “It is a major disappointment for us. We are looking at similar time-frames to last time, but obviously [we will be] ultra-careful.”

Hooker Kruise Leeming and loose-forward Cameron Smith who will both serve a one-match ban tonight, but second-rower Alex Mellor is available after concussion.