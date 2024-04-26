Gareth Ellis secures sensational Hull FC return as Richie Myler makes first major appointment

The 42-year-old left the MKM Stadium at the end of last season to take up a role with Rugby League Cares but has rejoined the Black and Whites following Tony Smith's sacking.

Ellis famously led Hull to back-to-back Challenge Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 as captain to secure his place in the club's Hall of Fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After making 127 appearances as a player, Ellis moved into several off-field roles including football manager, reserve coach and first-team assistant.

"The last six months has allowed me to have some time away from the game and now I come back with a completely fresh mind," he said.

"In my time working with Rugby League Cares, travelling across the country to visit other clubs, it has really filled me with that hunger to want to get back into coaching at some point, but I probably didn't appreciate an opportunity like this would come along so quickly.

"Hull FC still holds a very special place in my heart. I still love the club. Even over the last couple of months, I've been watching games and shouting at the TV, which shows there's still a great element of care there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To get the opportunity to return in a role that I feel will play to my strengths as a coach was really one that I couldn't turn down.

Gareth Ellis has returned to Hull as an assistant coach. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"I'm really looking forward to coming back and working with the players. There's a great opportunity to nurture some outstanding young talent at Hull – some of those we've seen make their debuts in recent weeks."

Ellis is the first significant appointment of the Richie Myler era at the MKM Stadium.

The former Great Britain international has signed a three-year contract and will initially work alongside Simon Grix and Francis Cummins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As many of our loyal fans feel, Gaz is hurting about the current situation the club finds itself in," said director of rugby Myler.

The Black and Whites enjoyed Challenge Cup success for the second year running in 2017. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

"He cares deeply about what Hull FC stands for and knows more than most what it means to pull on the black and white jersey.

"Having spoken to the playing group myself, it is clear that the respect that Gaz commands is of the highest regards and it was immediately clear to me the value of him having a role within our group.