Gareth Ellis signs new deal as Hull FC bring in Joe Cator

GARETH Ellis has signed his new Hull FC deal – and the club has also recruited utility-forward Joe Cator from Leigh Centurions.

Former Great Britain international Ellis, 38, came out of retirement in February to help injury-hit Hull and ended up playing 20 games for Lee Radford’s side.

He first revealed exclusively in his The Yorkshire Post column in June he had spoken to Radford about playing on in 2020 and the forward – who captained Hull to two Challenge Cup wins – has now signed a one-year contract.

“After my initial comeback, I didn’t expect to be in and around the squad for the rest of the season,” said Ellis.

“I thought it’d just be a bit of a final swansong for me. But I had that taste and it made me realise I was still enjoying playing.

“It was probably about 10 or 15 games into the season when people began asking me the question as to whether I thought I could go around again in 2020. And with how I was feeling, I was pretty sure I was able to do so.

“I was a bit reluctant at first to take on that role of being a senior player – I just wanted to enjoy what I thought were my final few games. But as time has gone on, I’ve realised there is a sort of leadership role for me to take on in the team and being an influential figure to those younger players in particular once again.”

Cator, 21, started out at Hull KR but moved to Leigh Centurions and was nominated for Championship Young Player of the Year.

He can play loose-forward, back-row, hooker and centre and turned down two other Super League clubs to sign a two-year deal with the Airlie Birds.

Hull-born Cator said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be a Hull FC player; I feel like its been a long-time coming having been a supporter since I was a kid. I know it’s a massive opportunity for me.”