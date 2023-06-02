Hull KR have signed former Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker as full-back cover on a deal until the end of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old will continue to play for Bradford Bulls until called upon by Willie Peters, although he will train with the Robins.

Walker – a Super League Grand Final winner in 2017 – joined Bradford from Leeds at the end of last year after making 75 appearances for his hometown club.

The youngster has struggled to put his injury problems behind him since dropping down to the Championship, with a hamstring issue restricting him to five outings this season.

Walker, who enjoyed a loan spell with KR's cross-city rivals Hull FC in 2022, will act as Lachlan Coote's understudy after Ethan Ryan suffered a broken jaw last week.

"Jack will give us much-needed depth," said Rovers boss Peters.

"Jack has played at the highest domestic level and won a competition with Leeds. In my eyes, he's a genuine Super League player and will fit in well with us at Hull KR.

"Also, it's important that Jack plays every week so when he's not in our squad, Jack will be available for Bradford."