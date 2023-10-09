George Lawler makes 2024 vow after extending Castleford Tigers stay
The 28-year-old has made 44 appearances since joining the Tigers from Hull KR ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Lawler expects a big improvement in 2024 after Castleford only avoided relegation in the penultimate round of this season.
The Tigers have signed eight players so far, including Nixon Putt, Luke Hooley and Rowan Milnes.
“I’m really looking forward to this year after a year that didn’t go the best and was embarrassing at times," said Lawler.
"We need a massive pre-season underneath us and with the signings we’ve made hopefully it will be a lot better next year.
"This season we need to show a bit more grit and a lot more togetherness because that goes a long way.
"We need to get back to where Cas fans can be proud of us each week and we will be putting the work in and giving them something to shout about."