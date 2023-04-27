All Sections
'Go and smash it': Wakefield Trinity confirm departure of star winger Lewis Murphy

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed that star winger Lewis Murphy has played his last game for the club after signing a deal with NRL giants Sydney Roosters.

By James O'Brien
Published 27th Apr 2023, 19:20 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 19:55 BST

The 21-year-old, who attracted interest from Down Under after scoring 17 tries in 19 games in a breakthrough debut campaign, saw his 2023 season cut short by an ACL injury.

Murphy – a product of Wakefield's academy – will link up with the Roosters at the end of this year as he follows in the footsteps of the likes of former Huddersfield Giants youngster Dom Young.

The loss of last season's top tryscorer in round three has hurt Mark Applegarth's team, who are rock bottom following 10 straight defeats.

"Lewis Murphy will join NRL team Sydney Roosters in 2024," read a club tweet.

"Lewis will leave the club with our very best wishes and we thank him for his service to Wakefield Trinity. Go and smash it, Murph.”

Lewis Murphy saw his season cut short by a knee injury. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)Lewis Murphy saw his season cut short by a knee injury. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Lewis Murphy saw his season cut short by a knee injury. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
