Sheffield Eagles favourite Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e says he is "grateful to still be here" after suffering a heart attack over the Christmas period.

The 39-year-old, who recently signed a contract extension for the 2024 season, was taken to hospital last Thursday following a gym session.

In a post from his hospital bed at Leeds General Infirmary, Laulu-Togaga'e wrote: "Not how I wanted to start the new year but grateful to still be here.

"If it wasn’t for my wife, who forced me to go to the hospital, the outcome could have been different.

"This experience has been a wake-up call for me. It’s a reminder that life is unpredictable and precious and we should cherish every moment. It’s also a reminder of how blessed I am to have great people in my life!!"

The experienced full-back is in his second spell with the Eagles after making his name at the club from 2011 to 2016 with 183 tries in 218 games.

Laulu-Togaga'e, whose son Phoenix plays for Hull KR, went on to represent Toronto Wolfpack, Halifax Panthers, Castleford Tigers, Newcastle Thunder and Keighley Cougars before returning to Sheffield in 2022.

"I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from all my friends, family, and the rugby community," added Laulu-Togaga'e.

Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e has enjoyed a long career in England. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Your prayers and messages have given me strength and hope during this challenging time. I am truly grateful for each and every one of you.

"The rugby community has shown me once again that we are not just team-mates on the field, but a family off it. The support, the messages and the prayers I’ve received from my fellow players and fans have been incredible. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love this sport so much.

"Life has just thrown me a massive curve ball and as I start my recovery journey, I know it won’t be easy. There’ll be ups and downs, physically and mentally, but with my family and support network by my side, I know I’ll keep moving forward."

The rugby league community learned of Laulu-Togaga'e's health scare after the Eagles issued a statement on New Year's Day.

Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e takes on the line against Swinton last season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The club have pledged to support the New Zealander as he begins the recovery process.

"Over the Christmas break, QLT suffered a heart attack following a training session away from the club," read the statement.

"Q has received excellent medical care and we are pleased to say that doctors were able to successfully sort the problem and he is now on the road to recovery. He is as positive and cheeky as ever.

"The club medical staff will continue to do whatever is required to assist Q at this time.