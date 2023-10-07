Leeds Rhinos have moved quickly to replace Nene Macdonald with the signing of Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momirovski on a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old – a member of the Penrith Panthers team that won the 2021 NRL Grand Final – has spent the last two seasons with the Roosters, scoring six tries in 22 games.

Momirovski began his career at Sydney and has also represented Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm.

The Australian has scored 26 tries in 60 NRL appearances in all.

"I am excited to be joining the Rhinos," said Momirovski, who was two years into a three-year deal with the Roosters.

"As soon as I spoke to (head coach) Rohan Smith, I felt that our philosophies on rugby league aligned and I thought it would be a great fit for me and the next chapter of my career.

"I still feel like I have got a lot to learn and working with the coaches and players at Leeds will benefit me. I have had the privilege of playing in some great teams in the NRL and I believe in always looking for ways to grow.

"When speaking to (Roosters boss) Trent Robinson, he spoke very highly of Rohan and the Rhinos and I think it will be a great combination with all the other boys at Leeds."

Paul Momirovski is on his way to Super League. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Momirovski will link up with the Rhinos after getting married in Australia in December.

He is a direct replacement for Macdonald following the centre's release earlier this week.

Macdonald, who agreed an extension to 2027 in July, failed to return to Headingley from paternity leave in Australia.

"Paul is a player I watched coming through the Roosters system as a youngster," said Smith.

Paul Momirovski gives Luke Keary a high five. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

"He is highly skilled with good footwork and someone who is a deep thinker on the game. He has great game awareness, especially with his work on defence, and is a big communicator on the field for whichever team he has been in.

“He has been in a number of strong NRL systems and worked with some of the game's best modern coaches. As well as being a Grand Final winner with Penrith, he has been involved in the finals with the Roosters and Melbourne so knows what it takes to challenge for silverware.