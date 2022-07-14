Greg Eden ready to finish career with Castleford Tigers after signing new deal

The Tigers youth product began his career with the club in 2011 before enjoying spells with Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos.

Eden has been a prolific tryscorer for Castleford since his return to Wheldon Road in 2017, crossing 101 times in 98 games.

The winger was delighted to extend his association with his hometown club after turning down interest elsewhere.

Greg Eden wants to finish his career where it started. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's a club I've loved ever since growing up," he said.

"I obviously went away from here when I was a bit younger but this new deal will hopefully take me to eight years if the option gets taken.

"I'm delighted to be staying. I got it done pretty quickly so it was a weight off my shoulders.

"It was a possibility to have a look (elsewhere). Obviously we've got quite a few wingers at this club and I didn't know whether I'd cement a place.

Greg Eden runs in to score a try at Headingley. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"There were a couple of options there but the better option for me was to stay here."

Eden endured a frustrating 2021 season with a series of hamstring problems limiting him to nine appearances.

He has already featured 11 times this year, scoring 12 tries for Lee Radford's side.

After putting his hamstring issues behind him, Eden is hoping to extend his career and finish where it all started.

Greg Eden played in the halves at Magic Weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"With the injuries I had last year, I didn't know how long I had left in my body," he said.

"I had three hamstring injuries and whether that was a coincidence I don't know.

"This year I seem to have got things right with the conditioning staff and I'm a little bit more robust.

"If I can carry on like that then I'll definitely try to go for a few more years and Castleford is the place I'd probably want to finish off at."

Eden showcased his utility value at Magic Weekend when he filled in at stand-off, while he has also played in the centres for the reserves.

Castleford head coach Radford views Eden as a valuable asset.

"I'm really pleased," said Radford.

"To get him tied down and locked in is good. He was really keen to stay as well.

"His tryscoring ratio for a winger is pretty phenomenal. I've really enjoyed working with him since I came in.

"There's some mileage left in the tank. He obviously played out of position for us last weekend but when he's starting on that left wing he scores in more games than he doesn't."

Eden, who played in the halves as a junior, is set to partner Danny Richardson again on Saturday when Castleford host Warrington Wolves.

"Greg has got a chance of staying there," added Radford.

"I thought Greg did alright. He had a training session and a team run as preparation which isn't ideal when you're playing out of position.