The early part of the tournament has largely gone to script with England, Australia, New Zealand and Tonga protecting perfect records heading into the knockout rounds.

All four nations had fun in October but a new month brings very different challenges.

Which teams will contest the quarter-finals?

Joining England, Australia, New Zealand and Tonga in the last eight are Samoa, Fiji, Lebanon and in all probability Papua New Guinea.

PNG face winless Wales in Doncaster tonight, knowing only a heavy defeat will prevent them from reaching the quarter-finals.

Who plays who, where and when?

Friday, November 4 (7.30pm) - Australia v Lebanon, John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield.

Tom Burgess, Marc Sneyd and Jack Welsby celebrate England's victory over Greece. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Saturday, November 5 (2.30pm) - England v Papua New Guinea or Wales, DW Stadium in Wigan.

Saturday, November 5 (7.30pm) - New Zealand v Fiji, MKM Stadium in Hull.

Sunday, November 6 (2.30pm) - Tonga v Samoa, Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

What are the semi-final and final dates and venues?

Australia's Reuben Cotter, far right, embraces with Italy's Luke Polselli at the end of the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Friday, November 11 (7.45pm) - Australia/Lebanon v New Zealand/Fiji, Elland Road in Leeds

Saturday, November 12 (2.30pm) - England/PNG/Wales v Tonga/Samoa, Emirates Stadium in London.

The final is scheduled for 4pm on Saturday, November 19 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What is likely to happen?

Joseph Manu goes over to score New Zealand's 10th try against Ireland. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fresh from finishing second in Group C behind New Zealand, Lebanon are expected to give Australia their toughest game yet.

The Cedars gave the Kiwis a scare in their opening group fixture before beating Ireland in a do-or-die match.

Michael Cheika's side turned on the style to swat aside Jamaica on Sunday but a date with the defending champions is an altogether different challenge.

The smart money is on Lebanon challenging the Kangaroos for a period of the game before being overwhelmed.

There is no chance of complacency in the New Zealand camp after being dumped out of the 2017 tournament by Fiji.

The Kiwis are a different beast in this World Cup and should win that quarter-final with plenty to spare.

Will Penisini celebrates scoring Tonga's 15th try. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images for RLWC)

In another repeat of five years ago, England are preparing to face Papua New Guinea.

Under Wayne Bennett, England cruised to a 36-6 win in Melbourne and are fully expected to progess to the semi-finals once again.

It will not be a walk in the park, though, against a nation that hits as hard as anybody in world rugby.

The clash between Pacific rivals Tonga and Samoa is undoubtedly the pick of the round.

The pre-match Sipi Tau v Siva Tau will be worth the admission fee alone and the action once the first whistle blows will not disappoint either.

Tonga are the favourites but Samoa have shown enough since their opening day mauling by England to suggest they can reach the semi-finals for the first time ever.

Can anyone prevent Australia from winning the tournament for a 12th time?

That is the million-dollar question after five decades of Australian dominance, 2008 aside when they were stunned by New Zealand.

It is a new group featuring 13 previously uncapped players but Mal Meninga has an embarrassment of riches as he prepares to settle on his strongest side.

One potential issue for the Kangaroos is the risk of being underdone for the business end of the tournament after cruising through their group.

New Zealand, who are in a similar boat, are number one in the world rankings and possess a fearsome pack.

It has the makings of a fascinating semi-final and one that will come as a shock to the system for both teams.

In the other half of the draw, England and Tonga are on a collision course to meet in the last four in a repeat of 2017.

England just about held their nerve to claim a narrow win that day and would have to dig just as deep should the teams meet again in London.

Shaun Wane's men appear in good shape physically and mentally but have yet to be challenged, one half against Samoa aside.

Tonga, meanwhile, found their feet in style in a 92-10 demolition of the Cook Islands and have fresh memories of historic wins over Great Britain and Australia in 2019.

Providing the four teams avoid unexpected slip-ups, both semi-finals could go either way, which is a first in the modern era.

What are the bookmakers saying?

Australia 4/9

New Zealand 9/2

England 6/1

Tonga 9/1

Samoa 12/1

Papua New Guinea 150/1

Fiji 250/1

Lebanon 1500/1

Wales 5000/1